comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 04 2024 11:52:55
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 319.15 4.21%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.50 -0.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 797.95 2.12%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 455.00 -0.20%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 480.30 0.63%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Angel One share price jumps over 7% to hit 52-week high as client base spikes in December
Back Back

Angel One share price jumps over 7% to hit 52-week high as client base spikes in December

 Ankit Gohel

Angel One share price has been on a sharp upmove as the stock has risen more than 21% in one month and 95% in three months. In the past one year period, Angel One shares have given over 171% returns.

Angel One reported a 5.4% monthly rise in its client base in December 2023 to 1.94 crore. Premium
Angel One reported a 5.4% monthly rise in its client base in December 2023 to 1.94 crore.

Angel One share price rallied over 7% to hit a fresh 52-week high in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a strong monthly business update. Angel One shares jumped as much as 7.68% to a new high of 3,749 apiece on the BSE.

The broking company Angel One reported a 5.4% monthly rise in its client base in December 2023 to 1.94 crore. The growth in client base was 55.5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Its gross client acquisition rose 53.6% MoM to 10.5 lakh in December.

Also Read: Adani Ports share price gains over 2% as HSBC raises target after SC verdict on Hindenburg case

The number of orders during last month grew 28% to 13.72 crore from 10.72 crore in November. The average daily orders rose to 68.60 lakh from 53.56 lakh in the preceding month.

Additionally, the company’s overall average daily turnover increased 22.3% to 42.01 lakh crore from 34.36 lakh crore. 

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The average daily turnover for the futures and options (F&O) segment jumped 22.4% to 41.54 lakh crore from 33.93 lakh crore, MoM. In the cash  segment, the average daily turnover rose 44.3% MoM to 7,200 crore, while that in the commodity segment grew 3.6% to 33,400 crore

The company’s retail turnover market share in the equity segment increased 38 basis points MoM to 27.1% in December.

Also Read: Poonawalla Fincorp share price gains 3% on strong Q3 business update

Angel One share price has been on a sharp upmove as the stock has risen more than 21% in one month and 95% in three months. In the past one year period, Angel One shares have given over 171% returns.

At 11:05 am, Angel One shares were trading 4.08% higher at 3,623.55 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 04 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App