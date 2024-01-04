Angel One share price jumps over 7% to hit 52-week high as client base spikes in December
Angel One share price has been on a sharp upmove as the stock has risen more than 21% in one month and 95% in three months. In the past one year period, Angel One shares have given over 171% returns.
Angel One share price rallied over 7% to hit a fresh 52-week high in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a strong monthly business update. Angel One shares jumped as much as 7.68% to a new high of ₹3,749 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started