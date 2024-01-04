Angel One share price rallied over 7% to hit a fresh 52-week high in early trade on Thursday after the company reported a strong monthly business update. Angel One shares jumped as much as 7.68% to a new high of ₹3,749 apiece on the BSE.
The broking company Angel One reported a 5.4% monthly rise in its client base in December 2023 to 1.94 crore. The growth in client base was 55.5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
Its gross client acquisition rose 53.6% MoM to 10.5 lakh in December.
The number of orders during last month grew 28% to 13.72 crore from 10.72 crore in November. The average daily orders rose to ₹68.60 lakh from ₹53.56 lakh in the preceding month.
Additionally, the company’s overall average daily turnover increased 22.3% to ₹42.01 lakh crore from ₹34.36 lakh crore.
The average daily turnover for the futures and options (F&O) segment jumped 22.4% to ₹41.54 lakh crore from ₹33.93 lakh crore, MoM. In the cash segment, the average daily turnover rose 44.3% MoM to ₹7,200 crore, while that in the commodity segment grew 3.6% to ₹33,400 crore
The company’s retail turnover market share in the equity segment increased 38 basis points MoM to 27.1% in December.
Angel One share price has been on a sharp upmove as the stock has risen more than 21% in one month and 95% in three months. In the past one year period, Angel One shares have given over 171% returns.
At 11:05 am, Angel One shares were trading 4.08% higher at ₹3,623.55 apiece on the BSE.
