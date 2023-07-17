Angel One share price plunges over 7% after NSE bars it from onboarding new APs2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST
In an order dated July 14, the Member and Core Settlement Guarantee Fund Committee of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd prohibited Angel One broking from onboarding new Authorised Person (APs) for a period of six months.
Angel One share price declined over 7% in early trade on Monday after the National Stock Exchange of India barred the brokerage firm from onboarding new Authorised Persons (APs) for a period of six months. The stock fell as much as 7.17% to an intraday low of ₹1,585.00 apiece on the BSE.
