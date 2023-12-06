Angel One share price spikes over 10% to 52-week high on upbeat monthly business update
Angel One reported a 51.3% YoY increase in its client base at 1.85 crore in November 2023 from 1.22 crore in the same month last year. The growth in client base was 3.8% from October 2023.
Angel One share price spiked over 10% to hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after the stock broking company posted an upbeat monthly business update registering a sharp 51% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its client base during November. Angel One shares rallied as much as 10.33% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹3,246.00 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started