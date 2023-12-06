Angel One share price spiked over 10% to hit a 52-week high on Wednesday after the stock broking company posted an upbeat monthly business update registering a sharp 51% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its client base during November. Angel One shares rallied as much as 10.33% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹3,246.00 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a regulatory filing, Angel One reported a 51.3% YoY increase in its client base at 1.85 crore in November 2023 from 1.22 crore in the same month last year. The growth in client base was 3.8% from October 2023.

The number of orders during the month also increased 51.4% YoY to 10.72 crore in November. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the number of orders grew 1.2%.

Angel One’s average daily turnover (ADTO) jumped by 164.9% to ₹34.36 lakh crore from ₹ ₹12.97 lakh crore, YoY, while it rose by 9% MoM from ₹31.53 lakh crore.

F&O segment’s ADTO growth in November was 169.3% YoY and 9.2% MoM at ₹33.94 lakh crore. Cash segment’s average daily turnover rose 33.2% YoY to ₹5,000 crore.

The average daily turnover of the commodity segment increased 70.4% to ₹32,300 crore. However, it dropped 9% from October 2023.

Meanwhile, the brokerage firm's average client funding book in November grew 43.5% YoY to ₹1,855 crore. It declined 1.6% from the previous month.

Angel One shares have been on a strong bullish trend as the stock has risen more than 73% in the past three months. The stock is up over 141% year-to-date (YTD).

At 12:40 am, Angel One shares were trading 7.47% higher at ₹3,162.00 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

