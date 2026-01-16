Angel One share price surges over 7% on Q3 boost; details here

Angel One share price surged more than 7% in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, January 16, a day after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. Angel One shares opened at ₹2,594.20 against their previous close of ₹2,525.25 and jumped as much as 7.5% to an intraday high of ₹2,714.30.
Angel one Q3 results
The brokerage firm reported a 26.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in the December quarter consolidated profit at ₹268.7 crore. Its consolidated total gross revenues for the quarter grew by 11.1% QoQ to ₹1,337.7 crore.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)