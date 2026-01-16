Angel One share price surges over 7% on Q3 boost; details here

Angel One share price surged more than 7% in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, a day after the company reported its Q3FY26 results. Angel One shares opened at 2,594.20 against their previous close of 2,525.25 and jumped as much as 7.5% to an intraday high of 2,714.30.

Nishant Kumar
Updated16 Jan 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Angel One share price jumped more than 7% in intraday trade on Friday, January 16.
Angel One share price jumped more than 7% in intraday trade on Friday, January 16. (Pixabay)

Angel One share price surged more than 7% in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, January 16, a day after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results. Angel One shares opened at 2,594.20 against their previous close of 2,525.25 and jumped as much as 7.5% to an intraday high of 2,714.30.

Angel one Q3 results

The brokerage firm reported a 26.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in the December quarter consolidated profit at 268.7 crore. Its consolidated total gross revenues for the quarter grew by 11.1% QoQ to 1,337.7 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Angel OneStock MarketMarket-analysisStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAngel One share price surges over 7% on Q3 boost; details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.