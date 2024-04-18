Angel One share price surges over 8.5% on stellar performance in Q4
Angel One's share price surged by 8.70% to reach ₹3100 per share after reporting a net profit of ₹340 crore in Q4FY24. The company added 2.9 million clients, processed 471 million orders, and achieved 18% retail turnover market share in the same quarter.
Angel One, a prominent retail full-service broking firm in India, experienced an impressive surge of 8.70% in its share price in today's early morning trade, reaching ₹3,100 apiece, following the release of its Q4FY24 performance report on Wednesday.
