Angel One share price surges over 8.5% on stellar performance in Q4

Angel One's share price surged by 8.70% to reach ₹ 3100 per share after reporting a net profit of ₹ 340 crore in Q4FY24. The company added 2.9 million clients, processed 471 million orders, and achieved 18% retail turnover market share in the same quarter.

Angel One, a prominent retail full-service broking firm in India, experienced an impressive surge of 8.70% in its share price in today's early morning trade, reaching ₹3,100 apiece, following the release of its Q4FY24 performance report on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a net profit of ₹340 crore in Q4FY24, reflecting a notable 31% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase and a substantial 14% year-on-year (YoY) improvement. Furthermore, its total revenue from operations for Q4FY24 witnessed a robust growth of 28% QoQ and a 64.28% YoY surge, reaching ₹1,357 crore.

During the quarter, Angel One achieved its highest-ever client addition, welcoming 2.9 million clients. As of March 2024, the company's client base had expanded to 22.2 million, marking a significant 14.3% increase in QoQ and 61.5% growth YoY.

In terms of transactions, the company processed 471 million orders in 4QFY24, representing a 79% YoY increase. Its average daily turnover (ADTO) surged to ₹44.4 trillion in Q4 FY24, showcasing a 23.3% QoQ jump and a 139% surge YoY.

Angel One also demonstrated its strength in the retail turnover market share, securing 18% in Q4FY24, marking an 83-basis point improvement in QoQ, as indicated in the company's exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maintaining its position as No. 2 in Incremental NSE Active Clients, the company's share in NSE Active Clients grew to 15% during the quarter, marking a 188-basis point growth YoY. Furthermore, Angel One's share in the country's demat accounts at the end of the March quarter stood at 14.7%, representing a noteworthy increase of 266 basis points YoY.

Commenting on Angel One’s performance, Mr Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director, said," Angel One has always focused on innovation to fulfil its unwavering commitment to client-centricity. In the journey we have traversed, Angel One has achieved many milestones and garnered trust from its clients. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"FY24’s performance resonates the same, as we delivered a historic performance yet again. We have built a solid roster of clients with strong behavioral traits, who not only transact with us but also advocate for us, with each cohort consistently giving us revenues every year. We recently completed a capital raise of ₹15 billion to capitalize on the business for future growth," he further added.

