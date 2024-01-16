Angel One shares slump 12.5% to hit a 2-week low after Q3FY24 earnings
Angel One's stock value declined following the release of its Q3FY24 results, with a 14.50% QoQ decrease in net profit but a 14% YoY improvement. Total revenue from operations increased by 1% QoQ and 41% YoY, and the company added 2.5 million clients in the quarter.
Angel One witnessed a significant decline in its stock value early on Tuesday following the company's release of Q3 FY24 numbers on Monday post-market hours. The company reported a net profit of ₹260 crore in Q3FY24, reflecting a 14.50% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease but showing a positive 14% year-on-year (YoY) improvement.
