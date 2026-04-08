Angel One stock climbs 8% to hit a 2-month high after March quarter business update

Shares of Angel One, a leading retail full-service brokerage firm in India, surged 8% in Wednesday's intraday session on April 8, to reach a two-month high of ₹265.85, as investors reacted positively to the company’s March and Q4FY26 business updates.
According to the company’s filing with the BSE, Angel One added 0.46 million clients in March, marking a 1.3% month-on-month (MoM) increase and a 20.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise. The firm’s total client base stood at 37.39 million at the end of the month.
However, gross client acquisition in March declined by 10.7% on a MoM basis but showed a 7.5% increase compared to the same period last year.
The release also showed a mixed trend in turnover. The overall notional turnover increased 37.3% YoY but declined 10.4% MoM. Futures & options (F&O) turnover followed a similar trend, rising 34.8% YoY while falling 11.3% MoM. Meanwhile, F&O options premium turnover edged up 12% MoM and 51.6% YoY.
In terms of transactions, Angel One processed 139.98 million orders during the month, reflecting a 37.1% MoM increase but a 2.8% YoY decline. Its average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at ₹7.37 million, up 7.4% MoM and 37.1% YoY.
For the March-ending quarter, the company's total number of orders rose to 430.66 million, up 13.3% QoQ and 31.6% YoY, while average daily orders increased 15.2% sequentially and 36% annually. However, mutual fund SIP registrations declined 8.5% QoQ, though they remained higher by 11.4% YoY at 2.12 million.
In terms of turnover, overall average daily turnover (ADTO) based on notional value grew 2.4% QoQ and 76.4% YoY to ₹56,688 billion, while F&O turnover also saw similar growth. Based on options premium turnover, overall ADTO declined marginally by 1.4% sequentially but more than doubled YoY, rising 121.9%.
Segment-wise, cash ADTO increased 3.8% QoQ, while commodity ADTO saw a sharp 148.1% YoY growth despite a sequential dip.
On the market share front, Angel One’s retail equity share remained stable at 20.4%, while F&O market share improved to 22.2%. However, cash market share declined sequentially, and commodity market share saw a YoY contraction, reflecting mixed trends across segments.
"Business momentum improved during the quarter, with average daily orders at a 17‐month high and above the FY25 average. Strong client activity supported market share gains, including in commodities, while a softer macro environment and geopolitical tensions led to some moderation in the client funding book and cash market share," the company said in its filing.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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