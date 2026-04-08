Angel One stock climbs 8% to hit a 2-month high after March quarter business update

Shares of Angel One, a leading retail full-service brokerage firm in India, surged 8% in Wednesday's intraday session on April 8, to reach a two-month high of ₹265.85, as investors reacted positively to the company’s March and Q4FY26 business updates.
According to the company’s filing with the BSE, Angel One added 0.46 million clients in March, marking a 1.3% month-on-month (MoM) increase and a 20.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise. The firm’s total client base stood at 37.39 million at the end of the month.
However, gross client acquisition in March declined by 10.7% on a MoM basis but showed a 7.5% increase compared to the same period last year.
The release also showed a mixed trend in turnover. The overall notional turnover increased 37.3% YoY but declined 10.4% MoM. Futures & options (F&O) turnover followed a similar trend, rising 34.8% YoY while falling 11.3% MoM. Meanwhile, F&O options premium turnover edged up 12% MoM and 51.6% YoY.
In terms of transactions, Angel One processed 139.98 million orders during the month, reflecting a 37.1% MoM increase but a 2.8% YoY decline. Its average daily turnover (ADTO) stood at ₹7.37 million, up 7.4% MoM and 37.1% YoY.
For the March-ending quarter, the company's total number of orders rose to 430.66 million, up 13.3% QoQ and 31.6% YoY, while average daily orders increased 15.2% sequentially and 36% annually. However, mutual fund SIP registrations declined 8.5% QoQ, though they remained higher by 11.4% YoY at 2.12 million.
In terms of turnover, overall average daily turnover (ADTO) based on notional value grew 2.4% QoQ and 76.4% YoY to ₹56,688 billion, while F&O turnover also saw similar growth. Based on options premium turnover, overall ADTO declined marginally by 1.4% sequentially but more than doubled YoY, rising 121.9%.
Segment-wise, cash ADTO increased 3.8% QoQ, while commodity ADTO saw a sharp 148.1% YoY growth despite a sequential dip.
On the market share front, Angel One’s retail equity share remained stable at 20.4%, while F&O market share improved to 22.2%. However, cash market share declined sequentially, and commodity market share saw a YoY contraction, reflecting mixed trends across segments.
"Business momentum improved during the quarter, with average daily orders at a 17‐month high and above the FY25 average. Strong client activity supported market share gains, including in commodities, while a softer macro environment and geopolitical tensions led to some moderation in the client funding book and cash market share," the company said in its filing.
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