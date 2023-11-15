comScore
Angel One stock crosses ₹3,000 mark, m-cap reaches ₹25,500 crore; what's driving the rally?

A Ksheerasagar

The company's market capitalisation reached a milestone, surpassing ₹25,000 crore in today's trade, reaching ₹25,465 crore.

In Q2 FY24, the company added 2.1 million clients, marking the highest-ever client addition in any quarter. (Pixabay)Premium
In Q2 FY24, the company added 2.1 million clients, marking the highest-ever client addition in any quarter. (Pixabay)

Shares of Angel One reached a significant milestone, surpassing the 3,000 apiece mark for the first time in today's session and setting a new all-time high at 3,090 apiece. Year-to-date, the shares have shown impressive performance, yielding a multi-bagger return of 130%, surging from 1,320 apiece to 3,035.

Impressively, the stock has been delivering positive returns since its listing in October 2020. In CY21, it recorded a return of 249% and in the following year, it gained 11%.

As the stock crossed the 3,000 mark, the company's market capitalisation also reached a milestone, surpassing 25,000 crore in today's trade, reaching 25,465 crore. This year, the company's market capitalisation jumped by 14,465 crore.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on the NSE. For the September quarter (Q2FY24), the company reported a 42% jump in its consolidated net profit to 304 crore. The company reported a consolidated net profit of 214 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose by 38.59%, reaching 1,049 crore in Q2 FY24, compared to 745 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.

In Q2 FY24, the company added 2.1 million clients, marking the highest-ever client addition in any quarter. This growth expanded the company's client base to 17.1 million as of the end of September 2023, representing a 13.3% increase on a QoQ basis and a 47.6% growth YoY.

In terms of transactions, the number of orders stood at 338 million in 2QFY24, up 47% YoY. Its average daily turnover (ADTO) surged to 29.6 trillion in Q2FY24, representing a 30.3% QoQ jump and a 143.4% surge on a year-on-year basis.

The company's retail turnover market share in the overall equity segment stood at 26.2% in Q2FY24, marking a 452 basis point improvement on a YoY basis, as per the company's exchange filing.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 06:30 PM IST
