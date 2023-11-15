Angel One stock crosses ₹3,000 mark, m-cap reaches ₹25,500 crore; what's driving the rally?
The company's market capitalisation reached a milestone, surpassing ₹25,000 crore in today's trade, reaching ₹25,465 crore.
Shares of Angel One reached a significant milestone, surpassing the ₹3,000 apiece mark for the first time in today's session and setting a new all-time high at ₹3,090 apiece. Year-to-date, the shares have shown impressive performance, yielding a multi-bagger return of 130%, surging from ₹1,320 apiece to ₹3,035.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started