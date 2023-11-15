Angel One stock crosses ₹3,000 mark, m-cap reaches ₹25,500 crore; what's driving the rally?

Shares of Angel One reached a significant milestone, surpassing the ₹3,000 apiece mark for the first time in today's session and setting a new all-time high at ₹3,090 apiece. Year-to-date, the shares have shown impressive performance, yielding a multi-bagger return of 130%, surging from ₹1,320 apiece to ₹3,035.

Impressively, the stock has been delivering positive returns since its listing in October 2020. In CY21, it recorded a return of 249% and in the following year, it gained 11%.

As the stock crossed the ₹3,000 mark, the company's market capitalisation also reached a milestone, surpassing ₹25,000 crore in today's trade, reaching ₹25,465 crore. This year, the company's market capitalisation jumped by ₹14,465 crore.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on the NSE. For the September quarter (Q2FY24), the company reported a 42% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹304 crore. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹214 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose by 38.59%, reaching ₹1,049 crore in Q2 FY24, compared to ₹745 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.

In Q2 FY24, the company added 2.1 million clients, marking the highest-ever client addition in any quarter. This growth expanded the company's client base to 17.1 million as of the end of September 2023, representing a 13.3% increase on a QoQ basis and a 47.6% growth YoY.

In terms of transactions, the number of orders stood at 338 million in 2QFY24, up 47% YoY. Its average daily turnover (ADTO) surged to ₹29.6 trillion in Q2FY24, representing a 30.3% QoQ jump and a 143.4% surge on a year-on-year basis.

The company's retail turnover market share in the overall equity segment stood at 26.2% in Q2FY24, marking a 452 basis point improvement on a YoY basis, as per the company's exchange filing.

