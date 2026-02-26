Mint Market
Angel One share price crashes 90% today? Here’s what actually happened

Following a 1:10 stock split, Angel One shares fell nearly 90% on Thursday, opening at 251.35. Despite a profit decline in Q3 FY26, total income rose. The split aims to enhance liquidity while keeping overall ownership value consistent for shareholders.

Pranati Deva
Published26 Feb 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Angel One Stock Split
AI Quick Read

Angel One stock split: Angel One appeared to have crashed nearly 90% in a single trading session on Thursday, but the sharp fall was purely optical and linked to the company’s 1:10 stock split that came into effect on the record date.

The stock opened at 251.35 per share on Thursday, compared with its previous close of 2,489.90. Post adjustment, the share price moved lower during the session and slipped about 3% to an intraday low of 241.50 on the BSE.

Angel One stock split explained

Angel One had announced its first-ever stock split while declaring its October–December quarter (Q3 FY26) results on January 15. The company’s board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, under which each existing equity share with a face value of 10 was split into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Also Read | Angel One declares Feb 26 as record date for 1:10 stock split; do you own?

Earlier this month, the company had fixed February 26 as the record date to determine which shareholders would be eligible for the stock split. The record date serves as the cut-off for identifying investors entitled to receive the additional shares arising from the sub-division.

Only shareholders whose names appeared in the company’s records as of February 26 are eligible for the split-adjusted shares. Angel One had also clarified earlier that the stock would trade on an ex-date on the same day, reflecting the revised share price following the corporate action.

The stock split does not alter an investor’s ownership percentage in the company. Shareholders who held the stock on or before the record date remain entitled to the sub-division benefit, with only the number of shares increasing while the total investment value stays unchanged.

What the stock split means for investors

For example, if an investor held one share worth 100, a 1:10 stock split would convert it into 10 shares priced at 10 each. While the share price appears to drop sharply once the stock trades ex-split, the overall value of the holding continues to remain the same at 100.

Companies generally opt for stock splits to enhance liquidity. Although the number of outstanding shares rises, the company’s market capitalisation remains unchanged. A lower share price can also make the stock more affordable for retail investors, potentially boosting trading volumes and broader participation.

Angel One Q3 Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Angel One reported a 4.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax at 269 crore, compared with 281.5 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex cracks 450 points from day's high; banks drag

The decline in profit came despite a 5.8% increase in total income, which rose to 1,338 crore from 1,264 crore a year earlier. Total expenses climbed to 964.2 crore from 876.5 crore, driven by higher employee benefit costs, ESOP-related expenses and other operating costs, which weighed on margins.

Angel One share price performance

Angel One shares have slipped around 2% over the past week and more than 2% in the past one month. On a year-to-date basis in 2026, the stock is up nearly 4%. Over a longer horizon, the share price has gained about 11% in one year and surged 133% over the past three years.

At current levels, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 294 and commands a market capitalisation of over 22,490 crore.

