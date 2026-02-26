Angel One share price crashes 90% today? Here’s what actually happened

Angel One stock split: Angel One appeared to have crashed nearly 90% in a single trading session on Thursday, but the sharp fall was purely optical and linked to the company’s 1:10 stock split that came into effect on the record date.

The stock opened at ₹251.35 per share on Thursday, compared with its previous close of ₹2,489.90. Post adjustment, the share price moved lower during the session and slipped about 3% to an intraday low of ₹241.50 on the BSE.

Angel One stock split explained Angel One had announced its first-ever stock split while declaring its October–December quarter (Q3 FY26) results on January 15. The company’s board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, under which each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 was split into 10 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Earlier this month, the company had fixed February 26 as the record date to determine which shareholders would be eligible for the stock split. The record date serves as the cut-off for identifying investors entitled to receive the additional shares arising from the sub-division.

Only shareholders whose names appeared in the company’s records as of February 26 are eligible for the split-adjusted shares. Angel One had also clarified earlier that the stock would trade on an ex-date on the same day, reflecting the revised share price following the corporate action.

The stock split does not alter an investor’s ownership percentage in the company. Shareholders who held the stock on or before the record date remain entitled to the sub-division benefit, with only the number of shares increasing while the total investment value stays unchanged.

What the stock split means for investors For example, if an investor held one share worth ₹100, a 1:10 stock split would convert it into 10 shares priced at ₹10 each. While the share price appears to drop sharply once the stock trades ex-split, the overall value of the holding continues to remain the same at ₹100.

Companies generally opt for stock splits to enhance liquidity. Although the number of outstanding shares rises, the company’s market capitalisation remains unchanged. A lower share price can also make the stock more affordable for retail investors, potentially boosting trading volumes and broader participation.

Angel One Q3 Results For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Angel One reported a 4.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹269 crore, compared with ₹281.5 crore in the same period last year.

The decline in profit came despite a 5.8% increase in total income, which rose to ₹1,338 crore from ₹1,264 crore a year earlier. Total expenses climbed to ₹964.2 crore from ₹876.5 crore, driven by higher employee benefit costs, ESOP-related expenses and other operating costs, which weighed on margins.

Angel One share price performance Angel One shares have slipped around 2% over the past week and more than 2% in the past one month. On a year-to-date basis in 2026, the stock is up nearly 4%. Over a longer horizon, the share price has gained about 11% in one year and surged 133% over the past three years.

At current levels, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 294 and commands a market capitalisation of over ₹22,490 crore.