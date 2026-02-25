Angel One Stock Split: Brokerage firm declares February 26 as record date for 1:10 split; do you own?

Stock Split: Angel One’s share price saw sharp swings on Wednesday, February 25, ahead of the company’s record date for its 1:10 stock split scheduled for Thursday.

The domestic brokerage firm has fixed February 26 as the record date for the stock split that was approved earlier, following clearance from its board last month. The board had given its approval for the sub-division of equity shares on January 15.

As per the approved proposal, one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be split into 10 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. As a result, shareholders will receive 10 equity shares for every single share currently held.

While the face value per share will reduce from ₹10 to Re 1, the overall value of an investor’s holdings will remain unchanged, as the stock split does not impact ownership percentage or total wealth. The move is aimed at increasing the number of outstanding shares and improving liquidity in the stock.

In Wednesday’s trading session, Angel One shares rose 1.7% in early deals to hit an intraday high of ₹2,504.50. However, the stock later slipped 2.6% from the day’s high to touch an intraday low of ₹2,437.75.

Stock splits are typically undertaken to make shares more affordable for retail investors by lowering the market price per share, while the company’s overall market capitalisation remains unchanged.

Feb 26 fixed as record date In a regulatory filing dated February 18, Angel One confirmed that its executive committee has fixed Thursday, February 26, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the stock split.

The record date acts as the cut-off for identifying shareholders who will be entitled to receive the additional shares arising from the sub-division. Investors holding the stock on or before February 26 will qualify for the split benefit.

Q3 FY26 performance For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Angel One reported a 4.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax to ₹269 crore, compared with ₹281.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.