Angel One stock surges 6.6% to reach all-time high on strong Q2 performance
Angel One's average daily turnover (ADTO) surged to ₹29.6 trillion in Q2FY24, representing a 30.3% QoQ jump and a 143.4% surge on a year-on-year basis.
Shares of Angel One surged 6.60% to reach a historic high of ₹2,246 per share during early trading on Friday. This significant boost in the stock's value came after the company reported robust performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.
