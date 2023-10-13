Angel One stock surges 6.6% to reach all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Shares of Angel One surged 6.60% to reach a historic high of ₹2,246 per share during early trading on Friday. This significant boost in the stock's value came after the company reported robust performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

On Thursday, Angel One reported a 42% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹304 crore for the September-ending quarter. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹214 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose by 38.59%, reaching ₹1,049 crore in Q2 FY24, compared to ₹745 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year.

In Q2 FY24, the company added 2.1 million clients, marking the highest-ever client addition in any quarter. This growth expanded the company's client base to 17.1 million as of the end of September 2023, representing a 13.3% increase on a QoQ basis and a 47.6% growth YoY.

In terms of transactions, the number of orders stood at 338 million in 2QFY24, up 47% YoY. Its average daily turnover (ADTO) surged to ₹29.6 trillion in Q2FY24, representing a 30.3% QoQ jump and a 143.4% surge on a year-on-year basis.

The company's retail turnover market share in the overall equity segment stood at 26.2% in Q2FY24, marking a 452 basis point improvement on a YoY basis, as per the company's exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the company's Board of Directors recommended an interim dividend of ₹12.70 per equity share.

Commenting on Angel One’s performance, Mr Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, said," We are delighted to announce that Q2 ’24 has marked a historic milestone for us, as we have achieved our best-ever performance across financial and operational metrics.

"Our unwavering commitment to enhancing our clients' experience remains the cornerstone of our growth strategy. We continue to make investments in refining various journeys to ensure a seamless and superior experience. We meticulously fine-tuned the onboarding process and introduced a range of innovative features, resulting in heightened client satisfaction. These efforts have not only elevated our NPS and Playstore rankings but have also expanded our market share in India's demat accounts and retail equity turnover," he added.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that the company is strategically positioned to benefit from the financialization of savings and digitization trends. It demonstrated a strong performance in 2QFY24, with markets reaching an all-time high, it added.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on the NSE. Since listing in 2020, the company has been delivering solid returns year after year. In CY21, the stock delivered a multi-bagger return of 250%, and in the following year, it rallied 11%.

In the current year, the stock's positive momentum extended, with its value climbing from ₹1,320 to ₹2,234, marking a gain of 69%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

