Angel One stock up 6.5% on robust March quarter earnings

Among the key highlights were gross client addition of 1.5 million in Q4FY22 and 5.3 million in FY22. According to the company’s management, this was the highest ever client addition that it has seen in a quarter. Among these, 94% client additions were from tier-2/3 cities, note analysts. The number of orders rose 17% sequentially and 83% year-on-year and were at a record high in the March quarter.

