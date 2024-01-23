Angel One: This multibagger stock is down 20% in last six sessions, should you buy now?
Angel One shares witness another 5% intraday decline, resulting in a cumulative loss of 20% in share value since the announcement of its Q3FY24 results. Keynote Capitals downgraded Angel One's rating to 'sell' from earlier 'buy'.
Continuing their bearish trajectory, Angel One shares witnessed another 5% intraday decline today, reaching a low of ₹3,085 per share. This downtrend has persisted since the announcement of its Q3FY24 results on January 15, resulting in a cumulative loss of 20% in share value.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started