Angel One to raise funds up to ₹2000 crore via preferential issue, QIP, other modes
Brokerage house, Angel One, on Thursday, said that it will raise funds not more than ₹2,000 crore by way of a preferential issue, further public offer, or qualified institutions placement (QIP), or other permissible mode to expand its business
