Angel One to raise funds up to ₹2000 crore via preferential issue, QIP, other modes

 Livemint

Brokerage house, Angel One, on Thursday, said that it will raise funds not more than ₹2,000 crore by way of a preferential issue, further public offer, or qualified institutions placement (QIP), or other permissible mode to expand its business

Angel One Limited, (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited), (NSE: ANGELONE, BSE: 543235) is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE.
Angel One plans to raise funds up to 2000 crore via preferential issue, further public offer, qualified institutions placement (QIP) or other modes, said the company in its BSE filing on Thursday.

The plan to raise funds via different modes was approved at the Board of Directors meeting held earlier in the day. The company will now seek approval from the shareholders for the proposed fundraise.

The raised funds will be used by the company to augment and build financial flexibility and to ensure a smoother expansion of its broking business. The proposed amount will also enable the company to harness emerging opportunities across the inorganic universe within the fintech space.

While mentioning the approval of fundraising among several proposals that received greenlight by the board, the company said, "to consider, inter alia, proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value 10 each of the Company (“Equity Shares") or any other eligible securities or any combination thereof (hereinafter referred to as "Securities"), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2000 Crore (Rupees Two Thousand Crore only) by way of a preferential issue, further public offer or qualified institutions placement ("QIP") or other permissible mode or through a combination thereof, in one or more tranches."

Apart from the plan to raise funds, the board also approved the increase in the authorised share capital of the company from 100 crore to 120 crore.  

Angel One's share price closed 0.5% lower at 3,072.35 per share on BSE on Thursday. In January, the brokerage house reported a 14 per cent annual rise in its net profit at 260.3 crore for three months ended December 2023. Angel One had posted a net profit of 228 crore in the year-ago period. Despite a rise in its net profit a an annual basis, the company's profit dropped by 14.5 per cent on a sequential basis.

The company's revenue from operations jumped by 41.5% to 1,059 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 748.6 crore a year ago.

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 07:29 PM IST
