AngelOne snaps 9-days winning streak, stock dips 3%. Should you buy post Q4 prints?2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:37 PM IST
- Angel One posted a consolidated net profit f ₹267 crore in Q4FY23, up by 17.1% QoQ. Consolidated EBDAT stood at ₹370.5 crore up 19.6% sequentially. EBDAT margin stood at 57.5% in the quarter. Meanwhile, consolidated total gross revenues climbed by 9.4% QoQ to ₹831.1 crore.
Stockbroking firm, AngelOne on Wednesday halted its 9 consecutive days winning streak and tumbled by at least 3%. The stock is in focus amidst Q4 earnings where it recorded healthy growth across operating parameters. The stock rallied by nearly 12% before correcting. Brokerages have maintained 'Buy' recommendations on the stock.
