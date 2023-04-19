Stockbroking firm, AngelOne on Wednesday halted its 9 consecutive days winning streak and tumbled by at least 3%. The stock is in focus amidst Q4 earnings where it recorded healthy growth across operating parameters. The stock rallied by nearly 12% before correcting. Brokerages have maintained 'Buy' recommendations on the stock.

AngelOne stock is trading at ₹1,262.65 apiece, down by ₹35.70 or 2.75% on BSE. The stock was near its day's low of ₹1,260 apiece.

From March 28th to April 18th, AngelOne stock has advanced by 11.61% on BSE. It was on a bullish trend all of these days.

Earlier this week, AngelOne posted a consolidated net profit f ₹267 crore in Q4FY23, up by 17.1% QoQ. Consolidated EBDAT stood at ₹370.5 crore up 19.6% sequentially. EBDAT margin stood at 57.5% in the quarter. Meanwhile, consolidated total gross revenues climbed by 9.4% QoQ to ₹831.1 crore. Average daily turnover was at ₹18.5 trillion in Q4FY23 up by 27.7% compared to Q3 of the same fiscal.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director said, "Investments in augmenting technology and talent pool will continue at Angel One, thus enabling the business to reach its aspiration of being the most trusted fintech brand, empowering a billion lives, leveraging the power of data and technology."

Also, the company recommended a dividend of ₹4 per share. This is in addition to ₹35.9 per share declared in FY23.

In its note, Motilal Oswal said, "AngelOne is a perfect play on the financialization of savings and digitization. It demonstrated a strong performance in 4QFY23 amid volatile market conditions. Management continues to invest in technology to strengthen its position. However, its client addition trajectory and the activation rate have slowed down."

Nevertheless, Motilal Oswal has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Angel One.

Further, B&K in its note said for AngelOne said, "We maintain our Buy recommendation with a revised target price of ₹1,506 (versus ₹1,684 earlier) factoring in a slightly more conservative view of orders in FY24/25 and higher expenses in terms of acquisitions costs and borrowing costs, valuing the company at an implied multiple of 13x FY24 PE."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

