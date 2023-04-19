Earlier this week, AngelOne posted a consolidated net profit f ₹267 crore in Q4FY23, up by 17.1% QoQ. Consolidated EBDAT stood at ₹370.5 crore up 19.6% sequentially. EBDAT margin stood at 57.5% in the quarter. Meanwhile, consolidated total gross revenues climbed by 9.4% QoQ to ₹831.1 crore. Average daily turnover was at ₹18.5 trillion in Q4FY23 up by 27.7% compared to Q3 of the same fiscal.