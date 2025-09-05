Anil Ambani clarifies on Bank of Baroda labelling Reliance Communications’ loan as ‘Fraud’ - Here's what he said

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has classified the loan accounts of Reliance Communications (RCom) and its promoter and director, Anil Ambani, as ‘fraud’. Reacting to the development, Ambani has strongly denied all allegations.

In a statement issued on his behalf, a spokesperson said the bank’s action pertains to matters dating back more than 12 years, around 2013, as per disclosures and records in the public domain.

The spokesperson emphasized that Anil Ambani served only as a Non-Executive Director on Reliance Communications' board from its inception in 2006 until his resignation in 2019.

“He was never an Executive Director or a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company, and had no role whatsoever in the day-to-day operations or decision-making of the company,” the statement noted.

It further highlighted that RCom’s debt was held by a consortium of 14 banks, and after more than a decade, select lenders have initiated proceedings in a “staggered and selective manner” against Ambani.

Currently, RCom is under the supervision of a Committee of Creditors led by SBI and managed by a Resolution Professional. The Committee had unanimously approved a resolution plan in March 2020. However, the matter has been pending before the NCLT, the Supreme Court, and other judicial forums for the past six years, with lenders yet to complete the resolution process.

“Mr. Anil D. Ambani categorically denies all allegations and charges and shall pursue remedies available to him in accordance with legal advice,” the spokesperson added.