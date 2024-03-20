Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power share price hits 5% upper circuit, what's driving the rally?
This uptick follows reports of the Anil Ambani-led company successfully clearing debts owed to three major banks - ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and DBS Bank - the previous week.
Reliance Power's stocks surged by 5% on March 20, hitting a peak of ₹23.83 on the BSE. This uptick follows reports of the Anil Ambani-led company successfully clearing debts owed to three major banks - ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and DBS Bank - the previous week.
