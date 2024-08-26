Anil Ambani-owned ADAG stocks extend decline; Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power shares hit 5% lower circuits

  • ADAG stocks plunged after capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a five-year ban on Anil Ambani and 24 others, including some Reliance Home Finance officials.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Trade Now
Anil Ambani-owned ADAG stocks extend decline; Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power shares hit 5% lower circuits
Anil Ambani-owned ADAG stocks extend decline; Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power shares hit 5% lower circuits

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) stocks including Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Power extended fall on Monday after the regulatory action on Anil Ambani and some Reliance Home Finance officials. Reliance Home Finance share price was locked in at 5% lower circuit, while Reliance Power share price also opened at 5% lower circuit limit. Reliance Infrastructure shares declined over 1%, while Reliance Communication share price declined 5%.

Trading in the other two Reliance ADAG stocks — Reliance Capital and Reliance Naval and Engineering — remained suspended during Monday's dealing

The heavy beating in ADAG stocks comes after capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a five-year ban on Anil Ambani and 24 others, including some Reliance Home Finance officials. ADAG stocks declined up to 10% on Friday.

SEBI Order on Reliance Home Finance

In an order issued on August 22, SEBI had banned industrialist Anil Ambani and 24 others, including former senior executives of Reliance Home Finance, from participating in the securities market for five years due to their involvement in the “misdirection of company funds”.

The regulator had also imposed a fine of 25 crore on Anil Ambani and restricted him from any association in the Indian security market, including as a director or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) in any listed company, saying he orchestrated a scheme to “siphon off” funds from Reliance Home Finance, a listed subsidiary of conglomerate Reliance Group of which he is chairman.

Also Read | KEC International share price gains 9% on a large order win worth ₹1,079 crore

Anil Ambani’s Statement

Anil Ambani is reviewing the Sebi in an alleged fund diversion case and will take appropriate next steps as legally advised, his spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Ambani had resigned from the board of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd, pursuant to Sebi's interim order dated February 11, 2022 in the matter pertaining to Reliance Home Finance Ltd, the spokesperson said in a statement.

He “is in compliance with the said interim order (of February 11, 2022) for the last two and half years,” the statement added.

Also Read | Sebi bans Anil Ambani, 24 others from security market for five years

Anil Ambani’s Statement

Anil Ambani is reviewing the Sebi in an alleged fund diversion case and will take appropriate next steps as legally advised, his spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Ambani had resigned from the board of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd, pursuant to Sebi's interim order dated February 11, 2022 in the matter pertaining to Reliance Home Finance Ltd, the spokesperson said in a statement.

He “is in compliance with the said interim order (of February 11, 2022) for the last two and half years,” the statement added.

In a separate statement, Mumbai-listed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said it “was not a noticee or party to the proceedings before Sebi in which the order is passed. No directions are given in the order against Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.”

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why Sebi held Anil Ambani, others accountable in RHFL loan probe

“Mr Ambani had resigned from the board of directors of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd pursuant to the interim order dated February 11, 2022 passed by Sebi in the same proceedings. Therefore, the order dated August 22, 2024 passed by Sebi has no bearing whatsoever on the business and affairs of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd," it said.

Reliance Power also issued a similar statement saying Ambani had resigned in 2022 and that the latest Sebi order has no bearing on it.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$170 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

2 of 7Read Full Story
$15.5 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

5 of 7Read Full Story
9

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAnil Ambani-owned ADAG stocks extend decline; Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power shares hit 5% lower circuits

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,631.55
10:45 AM | 26 AUG 2024
-81.8 (-1.74%)

Bharat Electronics

306.25
10:46 AM | 26 AUG 2024
0.2 (0.07%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

326.10
10:46 AM | 26 AUG 2024
7 (2.19%)

Tata Steel

154.15
10:46 AM | 26 AUG 2024
0 (0%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Craftsman Automation

6,382.60
10:40 AM | 26 AUG 2024
481.85 (8.17%)

HBL Power Systems

702.00
10:40 AM | 26 AUG 2024
45.1 (6.87%)

Gujarat State Petronet

361.40
10:40 AM | 26 AUG 2024
22.95 (6.78%)

JM Financial

97.20
10:40 AM | 26 AUG 2024
5.45 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue