Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power share price in focus after THIS plea from Reliance Capital. Check details

Reliance Power Share Price: Investors at the Dalal Street will watch closely the stock movement of Reliance Power Limited on Monday, August 25, aftee the company said it has received an application from Reliance Capital Limited that sought the re-classification of its status in terms of shareholding.

In a regulatory filing, the Anil Ambani-owned company said that Reliance Power has “received an application from Reliance Capital Limited seeking re-classification of its status from promoter group of the Company to public, consequent to implementation of the Resolution Plan of Reliance Capital Limited by IndusInd International Holdings Limited”.

If the plea by Reliance Capital is accepted by the Board of Reliance Power, it could mean that the entity, which now holds substantial control and had significant influence over Reliance Power, will designated as a public shareholder and shed its promoter status.

Reliance Power shareholding pattern by Anil Ambani and family Reliance Power shareholders at present include Anil Ambani and his family, who act as the promoter group of the company. The other promoter groups include Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Innoventures Private Limited, Reliance Wind Turbine Installators Industries Private Limited, Reliance Project Ventures And Management Private Limited.

According to exchange filings, Anil Ambani, the Promoter of Reliance Power, holds 4,65,792 equity shares, which is 0.01 per cent of the total shares of the company.

Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani holds 0.02 per cent or 9,16,461 shares in Reliance Power, while his wife Tina Ambani holds 0.01 per cent or 4,12,708 shares.

His son Jai Anmol Ambani owns 4,17,439 or 0.01 per cent of Reliance Power shares, while the other son Jai Anshul Ambani has 25 shares to his name.

Reliance Power stock price Shares of Reliance Power Limited closed 2.30 per cent down on the BSE, closing at ₹48.93 apiece on Friday, as compared to ₹50.08 at Thursday's close.

Reliance Power stock price was marginally higher at Friday's open, scaling its intraday high of ₹50.90 per share, after which it went down.