Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power shares jump, rise 40% in April. Trap or an opportunity before Q4 results 2026?

Reliance Power share price: Following the Indian stock market rally, Reliance Power shares continued attracting Dalal Street bulls. The Anil Ambani-owned stock opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of ₹28.66 per share, logging a gain of over 2% during Tuesday's trading. While climbing to this intraday high, the Reliance Power share price rose by over 40%in April 2026. The Reliance Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) stock had finished at ₹20.36 per share on the last trading session of March 2026.

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Why is the Reliance Power share price skyrocketing? According to stock market experts, the rally in Reliance Power share price is not random. They said the ADDAG group's stock is rising on strong fundamentals, with the biggest trigger being the recently achieved debt-free status, which has driven value buying at lower levels. They maintained that Anil Ambani-owned stock is looking strong on both technical and fundamental grounds.

Speaking on the Reliance Power shares' technical chart, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, “On the weekly chart, Reliance Power has shown a clear trendline breakout, indicating a potential shift in the long-term trend from bearish to bullish. The stock has already formed a strong base around the ₹20 level, which now acts as a key support zone. At the current market price of ₹28, it is trading above the breakout level, reflecting positive momentum and the likelihood of further upside.”

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Triggers for Reliance Power shares On why Reliance Power shares are skyrocketing ahead of the Q4 results 2026, Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, “There is no clear, confirmed trigger yet for the sharp rally ahead of Q4 results. The market appears to be pricing in expectations of a continued turnaround, a better FY26 outlook, or potential positive announcements, but without any concrete disclosures so far. This makes the current move partly speculative and sentiment-driven.”

Reliance Power share price rally: Trap of Opportunity On whether this rally in Reliance Power shares ahead of the Q4 results 2026, Abhinav Tiwari of Bonanza said, "From an investment perspective, the fundamentals do show signs of restructuring and a genuine turnaround in progress." However, without confirmation through consistent earnings, cash flow visibility, or a clear business trigger, entering at current levels carries risk. It is more prudent to wait for confirmation, either through Q4 results or tangible developments, before taking a strong view.

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“Reliance Power today sits in a transition phase. The downside risks from the past have reduced, but the upside story is still evolving. This places the stock in a high-risk turnaround category, where confirmation is more important than chasing momentum,” said Abhinav Tiwari.

Reliance Power share price target Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said the immediate resistance for Reliance Power shares lies in the ₹36 to ₹40 zone, which marks a previous supply area, while a sustained breakout above this range could push the stock towards the ₹45 level.

Unveiling investment strategy regarding Reliance Power shares, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “Traders may consider buying at the current price with a strict stop-loss at ₹20 to manage risk, targeting ₹36 to ₹40 in the near term and ₹45 in the extended move, making the setup favourable from a risk-reward perspective.”

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Anil Ambani's shareholding in Reliance Power According to the shareholding pattern of the ADAG group company for the March 2026 quarter, Anil Ambani owns 4,65,792 shares, or a 0.01% stake, as a promoter. His wife, Tina Ambani, and son, Anmol Ambani, hold 0.01% stakes in the company, whereas his mother, Kokila D Ambani, holds a 0.02% stake. These family members also hold company shares as promoters.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.