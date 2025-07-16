Anil Ambani's Reliance Power to raise ₹6,000 crore via QIP, FPO; ₹3,000 crore through debentures. Details here

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power in its board meeting held on Wednesday, July 16, approved to raise ₹6,000 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP), follow-on public offer, or a combination of both.

“We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., Wednesday, July 16, 2025, has, inter alia, approved seeking enabling authorization from the members for raising funds up to ₹ 6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked instruments and/or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement and /or follow on public offer or a combination thereof,” Reliance Power informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

In addition to the plans to raise ₹6,000 crore, the power major plans to issue debentures worth ₹3,000 crore.

“Issuance of secured / unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to ₹3,000 crore, in one or more tranches / series, on a private placement basis or otherwise,” the company stated.

It further clarified that the issuance of these securities must comply with necessary permissions, sanctions, and approvals, in accordance with applicable laws. The Board will establish the details and terms of the securities issuance based on shareholder approval at the appropriate time.

The Board gave its nod to raise ₹6,000 crore and issue debentures worth ₹3,000 crore during a meeting conducted after market hours, and the decision was subsequently conveyed to the exchanges after the conclusion of the meeting.

Reliance Power share price Reliance Power shares closed 2.39 per cent higher at ₹66.06 after Wednesday's market session. The share price opened at ₹64.31 a piece on Wednesday.

