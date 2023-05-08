Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Anil Kumar Goel sugar stock posts 54% YoY growth in Q4 PAT, 100% dividend declared
During today's closing session, Avadh Sugar Energy Ltd, a small cap business, achieved a market cap of 1,068.48 Cr. The company deals in denatured alcohol, spirits, and sugar and sugar-related products. 31,200 TCD worth of combined crushing capacity is available from the firm. 

“The Board of Directors has also recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the Shareholders," said Avadh Sugar Energy in a stock exchange filing today.

During the quarter ended March 2023, the company recorded a net profit of 79.09 Cr up by 54% YoY from 51.35 Cr recorded during the quarter ended March 2022. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 846.21 Cr during Q4FY23 up by 11.53% YoY from 758.69 Cr recorded during Q4FY22. 

Avadh Sugar Energy said its net income stood at 848.07 Cr during the quarter under review up by 11.53% YoY from 760.33 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Avadh Sugar Energy stood at 39.51 during Q4FY23 as against 25.66 during Q4FY22.

The company reported a net income of Rs 2807.26 Cr during the full financial year 2023 as against 2747.77 Cr in FY22. The company’s net profit reached 100.23 Cr during FY23 as against 124.40 Cr during FY22. The EPS of Avadh Sugar Energy stood at 50.07 in FY23 as compared to 62.15 in FY22. 

The shares of Avadh Sugar & Energy closed on the NSE at 534.35 apiece level up by 6.22% from the previous close of 503.05. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 714.80 on (10-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of 392.00 on (28-Mar-2023). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 60.39%, FIIs stake of 1.89%, DIIs stake of 0.32% and a public stake of 37.41%. As per the shareholding pattern of Avadh Sugar & Energy, ace investor Anil Kumar Goel held 11,25,000 shares or 5.62% stake whereas his wife Seema Goel held 2,56,000 shares or 1.28% stake in the company during Q4FY23.

 

