During today's closing session, Avadh Sugar Energy Ltd, a small cap business, achieved a market cap of ₹1,068.48 Cr. The company deals in denatured alcohol, spirits, and sugar and sugar-related products. 31,200 TCD worth of combined crushing capacity is available from the firm.

“The Board of Directors has also recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the Shareholders," said Avadh Sugar Energy in a stock exchange filing today.

During the quarter ended March 2023, the company recorded a net profit of ₹79.09 Cr up by 54% YoY from ₹51.35 Cr recorded during the quarter ended March 2022. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 846.21 Cr during Q4FY23 up by 11.53% YoY from ₹758.69 Cr recorded during Q4FY22.

Avadh Sugar Energy said its net income stood at ₹848.07 Cr during the quarter under review up by 11.53% YoY from ₹760.33 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter. The EPS of Avadh Sugar Energy stood at ₹39.51 during Q4FY23 as against ₹25.66 during Q4FY22.

The company reported a net income of Rs 2807.26 Cr during the full financial year 2023 as against ₹2747.77 Cr in FY22. The company’s net profit reached ₹100.23 Cr during FY23 as against ₹124.40 Cr during FY22. The EPS of Avadh Sugar Energy stood at ₹50.07 in FY23 as compared to ₹62.15 in FY22.

The shares of Avadh Sugar & Energy closed on the NSE at ₹534.35 apiece level up by 6.22% from the previous close of ₹503.05. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹714.80 on (10-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹392.00 on (28-Mar-2023). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 60.39%, FIIs stake of 1.89%, DIIs stake of 0.32% and a public stake of 37.41%. As per the shareholding pattern of Avadh Sugar & Energy, ace investor Anil Kumar Goel held 11,25,000 shares or 5.62% stake whereas his wife Seema Goel held 2,56,000 shares or 1.28% stake in the company during Q4FY23.

