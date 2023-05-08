Anil Kumar Goel sugar stock posts 54% YoY growth in Q4 PAT, 100% dividend declared

The shares of Avadh Sugar & Energy closed on the NSE at ₹534.35 apiece level up by 6.22% from the previous close of ₹503.05. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹714.80 on (10-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹392.00 on (28-Mar-2023). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 60.39%, FIIs stake of 1.89%, DIIs stake of 0.32% and a public stake of 37.41%. As per the shareholding pattern of Avadh Sugar & Energy, ace investor Anil Kumar Goel held 11,25,000 shares or 5.62% stake whereas his wife Seema Goel held 2,56,000 shares or 1.28% stake in the company during Q4FY23.

