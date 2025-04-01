IndusInd Bank declined 3.52%, leading the losers

Wipro dropped 3.66%, facing heavy selling pressure

Shriram Finance fell 3.32% as traders booked profits near resistance levels

Market outlook: Key levels to watch

On the daily chart, the uptrend is still intact. The RSI is above 60 and the MFI is also showing positive momentum. Additionally, the ADX indicator shows the DI+ line above the DI- line, indicating that the bullish momentum is likely to continue on the daily timeframe. The EMA 20 is above the EMA 40, further confirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend.