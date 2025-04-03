Three stocks recommended by Ankush Bajaj that are ready to surge

Market Update: Nifty and Nifty Bank analysis

The Indian stock market witnessed a bullish session on Wednesday, 2 April 2025, as the indices opened with a gap-up and managed to close in the green. Despite positive momentum, the market remained in a confusing zone, with 23,200 acting as a strong support for the Nifty. Investors navigated the session cautiously as global uncertainties and key economic cues kept traders on edge.