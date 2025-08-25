Anlon Healthcare IPO to open on Tuesday: 10 key things to know from RHP before you subscribe to ₹121 crore issue

Anlon Healthcare IPO in focus: Anlon Healthcare initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to kick off for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, and will remain open until Thursday, August 29.

The company aims to raise ₹121 crore through the offering, which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares. The IPO price band is set at ₹86 to ₹91 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 164 shares in one lot and can apply for up to 13 lots.

At the upper end of the IPO price band, ₹91 apiece, retail investors are required to make a minimum investment of ₹14,924 per lot.

Let us take a look at some of the key points mentioned in the Anlon Healthcare RHP:

About Company: Anlon Healthcare is a chemical manufacturing company engaged in the production of high-purity advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, which serve as raw materials/key starting materials in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

These APIs, in turn, serve as raw materials for pharmaceutical formulations in the preparation of various types of Finished Dosage Forms (FDF), such as tablets, capsules, ointments, and syrups, as well as ingredients in nutraceutical formulations, personal care products, and animal health products.

Product Portfolio: Its product portfolio consists of sixty-five (65) commercialized products, twenty-eight (28) products at the pilot stage, and forty-nine (49) products at the laboratory testing/laboratory scale stage, as of the date of filing the RHP.

For fiscal 2025, fiscal 2024, and fiscal 2023, the company manufactured and sold 338 MT, 153 MT, and 316 MT of APIs and pharmaceutical intermediates to 38, 39, and 48 customers, respectively.

Unique Presence: The company is one of the few manufacturers of loxoprofen sodium dihydrate in India, a notable API widely used in the treatment of pain and inflammation associated with conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, lower back pain, frozen shoulder, neck-shoulder-arm syndrome, tooth pain, or post-surgery/injury/tooth extraction, the company stated in its RHP, citing a D&B Report.

Global Approvals: Its API product, loxoprofen sodium dihydrate, has been approved by regulatory authorities in Brazil, Japan, and China. Its current position as one of the few manufacturers of loxoprofen sodium dihydrate in India allows it to serve customers in these jurisdictions.

Further, the company has filed twenty-one (21) DMFs for various products with regulatory authorities in the European Union, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Jordan, and Pakistan, among others. It is also in the process of filing DMFs for the approval of ketoprofen with the regulatory authority in the USA and dexketoprofen trometamol with regulatory authorities in Spain, Italy, Germany, and Slovenia.

Expanding into Specialty Chemical Services: In addition to manufacturing pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs in accordance with various domestic and international standards, the company has recently started undertaking custom manufacturing services for complex or novel chemical compounds, tailoring the manufacturing process to meet specific customer requirements, including producing chemicals with purity levels that exceed industry standards.

It also undertakes API development, preparation, and filing of Drug Master Files (DMFs) in the Indian and global markets as per the pharmacopeia requirements of customers and regulatory agencies.

Reaching Customers Across 15 Countries: The company supplies its products in both domestic and overseas markets to various pharmaceutical companies, third-party dealers, and distributors. In addition to its domestic market sales in India, it has expanded its operations and global footprint with customers in over 15 countries, including Italy, Germany, South Korea, China, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Egypt, Turkey, Japan, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Objectives of the Issue: The company proposes to use the issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for the proposed expansion, full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings (term loans) availed by the company, funding its working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Aurobindo Pharma expects China plant to break even at EBITDA level this year

Key Risks: The company’s revenue from operations is dependent upon a limited number of customers. The loss of any of these customers or the loss of revenue from any of these customers could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

Allotment and Listing Details: The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on September 01, 2025, with a tentative listing on both the BSE and NSE scheduled for Tuesday, September 03, 2025.