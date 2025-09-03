Anlon Healthcare share price trades flat after muted listing. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Anlon Healthcare share price traded marginally higher after listing flat on Wednesday amid volatility in the broader stock market. The initial public offering (IPO) of the chemical manufacturing company saw decent demand, and the Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date was today, 3 September 2025.

Anlon Healthcare shares got listed at ₹92 on the NSE, up 1.10% over its issue price of ₹91. On the BSE, Anlon Healthcare share price debuted at par to the issue price of ₹91. The stock traded flat after listing, and hit an intraday high of ₹92.00, and an intraday low of ₹89 apiece.

Anlon Healthcare IPO listing was in-line with the muted Street expectations as seen from the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today signalled a muted debut of shares in the stock market today.

Market experts said that Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today is ₹1 per share. Anlon Healthcare IPO GMP today signaled that the estimated listing price of Anlon Healthcare shares would be ₹92 apiece, a premium of 1.1% to the issue price of ₹91 per share.

Should you buy, sell or Anlon Healthcare shares after listing? Anlon Healthcare is a specialized chemical manufacturer that focuses on pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). These are used to formulate finished dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, and syrups.

The firm also markets products for nutraceuticals, personal care, and animal health. This notwithstanding, Anlon's investment in niche APIs such as loxoprofen and plans to expand indicate it may bounce back.

“Anlon Healthcare IPO listing today reflects weak market sentiment amid wider volatility in the pharma sector. The subdued listing is at variance with the high subscription rate and underscores the market wariness about pharma IPOs, particularly in light of valuation concerns and worldwide economic headwinds,” said Master Capital Services.

The mainboard IPO opened on Tuesday, August 26, and closed on Friday, August 29, while the IPO allotment date was September 1. Anlon Healthcare IPO listing date was today, September 3, and Anlon Healthcare shares are listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Anlon Healthcare IPO price band was set at ₹86 to ₹91 per share. The company raised ₹121.03 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore equity shares.

Anlon Healthcare IPO was subscribed 7.13 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 47.30 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 10.61 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.07 times subscription.