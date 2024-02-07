Breaking News
ANMI approves proposal to extend trading hours for index futures: Report
The Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF) will send a formal letter to capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard, the report said.
The Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI) has given its in-principle approval to the proposal of extending trading hours for index futures, a report said.
