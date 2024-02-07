ANMI approves proposal to extend trading hours for index futures: Report

The Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI) has given its in-principle approval to the proposal of extending trading hours for index futures, a report said.

The Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF) will send a formal letter to capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

The Brokers Industry Standards Forum includes ANMI, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) and BSE Brokers Forum (BBF).

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) had earlier proposed extension of hours for index F&O trading in a phased manner.

In the first phase, there would be evening sessions between 6 p.m. IST and 9 p.m. IST, in addition to the regular trading hours of 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The second phase suggests Index derivatives trading to be extended till 11:30 PM. Finally, in the third phase, the plan is to extend cash market trading hours until 5 PM.

