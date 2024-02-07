Hello User
ANMI approves proposal to extend trading hours for index futures: Report
BREAKING NEWS

ANMI approves proposal to extend trading hours for index futures: Report

Livemint

  • The Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF) will send a formal letter to capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard, the report said.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) had earlier proposed extension of hours for index F&O trading in a phased manner.

The Association of National Exchange Members of India (ANMI) has given its in-principle approval to the proposal of extending trading hours for index futures, a report said.

The Brokers Industry Standards Forum (ISF) will send a formal letter to capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in this regard, CNBC-TV18 reported quoting sources.

The Brokers Industry Standards Forum includes ANMI, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) and BSE Brokers Forum (BBF).

Also Read: Derivatives trading: Brokers, traders differ on proposal to extend trading hours, says Sebi

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) had earlier proposed extension of hours for index F&O trading in a phased manner.

In the first phase, there would be evening sessions between 6 p.m. IST and 9 p.m. IST, in addition to the regular trading hours of 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The second phase suggests Index derivatives trading to be extended till 11:30 PM. Finally, in the third phase, the plan is to extend cash market trading hours until 5 PM.

