In a repeated plea, broking industry body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has urged market regulator to reduce day trade peak margin to maximum of 50% from the present 75%. Anmi said that it has been receiving representation from its members to take up with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rationalization of peak margin and to collect the margin associated with risk.

“To ensure that there is more than adequate risk coverage of all the market participants Anmi suggests that the peak margin can be reduced to a maximum of 50% from the present 75%. The assessed risk for intraday trade is around 25% to 33% and collection of maximum of 50% margin would be more than adequate," it said in a press statement.

In the request to Sebi, Anmi has said that members will continue to pay 100% margin to the exchange for the transaction done on the exchange out of which maximum of 50% would be collected from the client and the balance would be paid by the members from their capital and without any cross client funding.

“While the exchanges are already ensuring compliance of applicable norms, Anmi would be happy to work with Sebi to devise any guidelines to further ensure that members use only their own funds to fund the margin for intraday trades of clients. Needless to say that client will continue to pay 100% of the end-of-day (EOD) Margin as presently applicable. The exchanges are already ensuring strict compliance with the above regulations and members are reporting to the exchanges on client margin collection," it said.

In June, Sebi hiked the upfront margin requirement on day trade to 75% from existing 50%. Last year, market regulator implemented new mandate in margin trading in a phased manner. From March 1, 2021, Sebi hiked the upfront margin requirement to 50% from 25%. After the phase in June, the margin will be ultimately increased to 100% by September.

Data showed that exchange volumes declined sequentially for cash and commodity segments while equity derivatives rose in June compared to previous month.

“Impact of phase-3 of upfront margin norms (75% margin requirement) was seen in cash and commodity segments, while derivatives volumes witnessed a month-on-month growth," said ICICI Securities.

Equity cash average daily turnover value (ADTV) came in at ₹77500 crore in June compared to an average of ₹76700 crore in March-May, showed data analysed by ICICI Securities. Similarly, equity derivatives ADTV was at ₹49 trillion in June compared to average of ₹47.9 trillion in March-May. While for MCX ADTV was at ₹26400 crore in June compared to average of ₹28500 in three months ending May.

Cash ADTV for NSE declined 10% month-on-month while that for BSE grew 21% in June. NSE equity derivatives ADTV were up 6% MoM driven by options’ notional turnover while BSE ADTV declined 6% MoM in June.

