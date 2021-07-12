Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Anmi urges Sebi to reduce peak margin to maximum 50% from 75%

Anmi urges Sebi to reduce peak margin to maximum 50% from 75%

Premium
In June, Sebi hiked the upfront margin requirement on day trade to 75% from existing 50%.
2 min read . 06:38 PM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • Anmi said it has been receiving representation from its members to take up with Sebi rationalization of peak margin and to collect the margin associated with risk

In a repeated plea, broking industry body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has urged market regulator to reduce day trade peak margin to maximum of 50% from the present 75%. Anmi said that it has been receiving representation from its members to take up with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rationalization of peak margin and to collect the margin associated with risk.

In a repeated plea, broking industry body Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has urged market regulator to reduce day trade peak margin to maximum of 50% from the present 75%. Anmi said that it has been receiving representation from its members to take up with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rationalization of peak margin and to collect the margin associated with risk.

“To ensure that there is more than adequate risk coverage of all the market participants Anmi suggests that the peak margin can be reduced to a maximum of 50% from the present 75%. The assessed risk for intraday trade is around 25% to 33% and collection of maximum of 50% margin would be more than adequate," it said in a press statement.

“To ensure that there is more than adequate risk coverage of all the market participants Anmi suggests that the peak margin can be reduced to a maximum of 50% from the present 75%. The assessed risk for intraday trade is around 25% to 33% and collection of maximum of 50% margin would be more than adequate," it said in a press statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In the request to Sebi, Anmi has said that members will continue to pay 100% margin to the exchange for the transaction done on the exchange out of which maximum of 50% would be collected from the client and the balance would be paid by the members from their capital and without any cross client funding.

“While the exchanges are already ensuring compliance of applicable norms, Anmi would be happy to work with Sebi to devise any guidelines to further ensure that members use only their own funds to fund the margin for intraday trades of clients. Needless to say that client will continue to pay 100% of the end-of-day (EOD) Margin as presently applicable. The exchanges are already ensuring strict compliance with the above regulations and members are reporting to the exchanges on client margin collection," it said.

In June, Sebi hiked the upfront margin requirement on day trade to 75% from existing 50%. Last year, market regulator implemented new mandate in margin trading in a phased manner. From March 1, 2021, Sebi hiked the upfront margin requirement to 50% from 25%. After the phase in June, the margin will be ultimately increased to 100% by September.

Data showed that exchange volumes declined sequentially for cash and commodity segments while equity derivatives rose in June compared to previous month.

“Impact of phase-3 of upfront margin norms (75% margin requirement) was seen in cash and commodity segments, while derivatives volumes witnessed a month-on-month growth," said ICICI Securities.

Equity cash average daily turnover value (ADTV) came in at 77500 crore in June compared to an average of 76700 crore in March-May, showed data analysed by ICICI Securities. Similarly, equity derivatives ADTV was at 49 trillion in June compared to average of 47.9 trillion in March-May. While for MCX ADTV was at 26400 crore in June compared to average of 28500 in three months ending May.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

ByteDance shelved IPO intentions after Chinese regulato ...

Premium

Scale AI’s rapid growth reflects widening demand for sm ...

Premium

Wave of bullish oil bets drives big price moves

Premium

Governments want to cash in on miners’ ballooning profits

Cash ADTV for NSE declined 10% month-on-month while that for BSE grew 21% in June. NSE equity derivatives ADTV were up 6% MoM driven by options’ notional turnover while BSE ADTV declined 6% MoM in June.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!