Anondita Medicare IPO listing: Shares debut at 90% premium over IPO price on NSE SME

Anondita Medicare IPO listing: Shares of Anondita Medicare listed at a stellar 90% premium over their initial offering price on the NSE SME platform on Monday, September 1. Anondita Medicare's share price listed at 275.50, up 90% over its public offer price of 145.

Updated1 Sep 2025, 10:17 AM IST
The listing exceeded expectations as the grey market premium (GMP) for Anondita Medicare was 89 ahead of the initial public offering (IPO). At this rate, Anondita Medicare IPO listing price was expected to be around 234, up 61%.

 

Anondita Medicare IPO Details

Anondita Medicare IPO also garnered stellar bids from investors, closing with 300.89 times subscription at the end of the three-day bidding process.

The retail portion of Anondita Medicare IPO was booked 286.20 times, the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 153.03 times bids, while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 531.82 times.

Overall, the SME IPO received bids for 95,47,28,000 shares as against 31,73,000 shares on offer.

The 69.50 crore Anondita Medicare IPO was entirely a fresh share sale of 0.48 crore shares. The issue price band was set at 137-145.

The public offer ran for subscription from August 22, 2025, and ended on August 26, 2025. The allotment for Anondita Medicare IPO was finalised on August 28.

Investors could apply for the Anondita Medicare IPO for a minimum of 1,000 shares. Retail investors needed to apply for at least two lots, needing an investment of 2,90,000.

The company plans to use the funds raised for funding purchase of equipment and machinery, meeting working capital needs, and for acquisition and general corporate purposes.

Narnolia Financial Services acted as the book-running lead manager, and Maashitla Securities was the registrar of the issue.

Anondita Medicare, incorporated in 2024, manufactures flavoured male condoms, with its flagship product branded as “COBRA.” The company produces 562 million condoms annually. The company has a manufacturing facility situated in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 

