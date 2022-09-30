Another Adani group stock in Nifty 50 index from today, replaces Shree Cement

Adani Enterprises share price history

Adani Enterprises shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2022. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹1,715 apiece levels to ₹3,518 levels, delivering more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in 2022. In last one year, this multibagger Adani stock has given 135 per cent return whereas in last 5 years, it has given more than 2,700 per cent return to its positional investors.