Another big day of gains for investors. What fueled 500-point rally in Sensex

As of now, there are no signs on reversal and hence, one should keep focusing on stock picking from a momentum perspective. Just one caveat that we would like to highlight is the formation of a ‘Wolfe Wave’ structure on daily chart of Nifty and resistance according to the pattern is seen around 10550-10600. We would see how the index behaves around this juncture in next couple of sessions. Until any reversal signs seen, traders are advised to take a stock specific approach and trade with a positive bias. The intraday supports for Nifty are placed around 10390 and 10300 whereas resistance is seen in the range of 10550-10600."