Another big stock-market rotation is under way, and tech is on top again

Some investors say that buying shares of so-called value companies like energy and financial firms hasn’t run its course yet, and that those groups will rally. But many investors are struggling to position for the next phase of the recovery. The recent shift marks a test case for a stock market that has already staged a strong rally in the first half of the year—with the S&P 500 hitting 38 highs in 2021—fueled by the prospect of a robust economic recovery.