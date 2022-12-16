Another down day for market amid high volatility, all indices end in the red

"Large day-end trades resulted in volumes touching a multi week high. Broad market indices fell more even as the advance decline ratio remained low at 0.49:1. IT sector continued to face selling pressure as Nasdaq keeps getting sold off. Realty stocks came under selling pressure as rising rates could dampen demand for properties. Global markets were largely down as investors were worried that the resolve of central banks to continue their fight against inflation could tip the economy into a recession," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}