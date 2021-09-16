Another milestone for Sensex - 59,000. Why Indian markets are outperforming

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management, says, “The PLI for the auto sector, greater clarity on the telecom dues with the moratorium announcement , and the likely announcement of guarantees for the Bad Bank soon, etc. were the factors that helped the markets rise higher. This was again supported by the muted third wave of the pandemic so far, and the aggressive vaccination program by the government, all have added to the positive sentiment. There is also comfort from the fact that with inflation moderating in August from higher levels registered in the last couple of months, the RBI persisting with its accommodative stance for longer time looks more probable."