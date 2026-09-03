Antelopus Selan Energy share price up over 32% up in 3 days - What's behind continuous stock jump? Details here

Antelopus Selan Energy share price extended gains on Thursday, September 3, to hit its record high of ₹1,035.95, jumping 32% in 3 sessions. This comes after it received a fresh boost to its growth plans after securing two new onshore contract areas under the Government of India's Discovered Small Field (DSF) Bid Round-IV, expanding its asset portfolio and strengthening its presence across key operating regions.

Just in today's deals, Antelopus Selan Energy stock jumped as much as 8.9% to its day's high of ₹1,035.95 per share on BSE, also its new peak.

Why is the stock rising? Antelopus Selan Energy has secured two new onshore contract areas under the Government of India's Discovered Small Field (DSF) Bid Round-IV, strengthening its presence in the oil and gas sector across Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The company said the Government of India has approved the award of KG/ONDSF/KG ONLAND/2025 and CB/ONDSF/CAMBAY ONLAND/2025. The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, communicated the award to the company through a letter dated August 31, 2026.

“The contract areas awarded are both onshore, Contract Area KG/ONDSF/KG ONLAND/2025 is an onshore field located in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin in the state of Andhra Pradesh and CB/ONDSF/CAMBAY ONLAND/2025 is located onshore within the Cambay Basin in the state of Gujarat,” said the exchange filing.

It added that the award is subject to execution of the Revenue Sharing Contract (“RSC”) between the President of India and the Company. As communicated by DGH, the bid work programme, commercial terms, area, map and coordinates forming part of the Company’s bid will be incorporated in the RSC.

For Antelopus Selan Energy, the latest awards expand its acreage in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, two states where the company already has an established operating presence. The company said the blocks are high-quality assets that add significant acreage to its portfolio and are expected to meaningfully support its continued growth trajectory.

“The award further strengthens the Company’s presence in the state of Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, where the Company already has an established operating presence,” noted the filing.

Antelopus Selan Energy stock performance Currently at its record high of ₹1,035.95, it has soared 190% from its 52-week low of ₹357, hit in January 2026.

The small-cap stock has jumped 31% in 1 week, 23% in 1 month, around 18% in 3 months and over 90% in the past 6 months. Moreover, in the last 1 year, it has advanced 80%.

In the long term, the stock has given multibagger returns, rallying 636% in 5 years.

Antelopus Selan Energy Q1 Results Antelopus Selan Energy delivered a sharp improvement in its financial performance during the April-June quarter of FY27, with both profit and revenue recording strong year-on-year growth.

The company's net profit surged 384.14% YoY, or nearly four-fold, to ₹54.32 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹11.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations also witnessed robust growth, rising 157.26% YoY to ₹133.13 crore during the quarter from ₹51.75 crore in Q1 FY26