Anthem Biosciences share price gains after strong listing. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Anthem Biosciences share price made a stellar debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Anthem Biosciences shares were listed at ₹723.05 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 26.85% to the issue price of ₹570 per share.

On BSE, Anthem Biosciences share price opened at ₹723.10 apiece, higher by 26.86% from the IPO price.

Anthem Biosciences is a manufacturer of specialized fermentation-based APIs and its IPO was heavily oversubscribed. Anthem Biosciences IPO listing date was today, 21 July 2025.

Anthem Biosciences IPO listing was in line with the Street estimates as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP today ahead of the listing and analysts had signalled a strong debut of shares.

Here’s what investors should do after Anthem Biosciences share listing today.

Should you buy, sell or hold Anthem Biosciences shares after listing? Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP - Research & Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd. advises short-term investors who were allotted shares to consider booking partial profits as he believes over 25% gain at listing is substantial, and booking gains allows for risk management.

“Long-term investors should focus on the company’s growth roadmap. Anthem has strong fundamentals, but future performance will depend on margin sustainability, innovation pipeline, and global client growth. For investors who missed the IPO, it would be wise to wait for a few trading sessions. Once the stock stabilizes, it may offer a better entry point based on earnings visibility and peer comparison,” Ojha said.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Sr Vp Research & Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, Anthem Biosciences made a healthy debut, broadly in line with expectations, reflecting strong investor appetite.

“While post-listing valuations may appear premium, we believe these are justified by the company’s strong fundamentals, differentiated capabilities, and the sector’s long-term growth visibility. The ability to consistently deliver earnings growth, in line with street expectations, further supports its valuation,” Tapse said.

Hence, looking at its all financial as well as sectorial, he recommends investors to “Hold” Anthem Biosciences shares for long-term perspective.

“For long-term investors, Anthem offers a strong structural story in a booming Indian CRDMO segment, justifying the listing. Short term we foresee ₹900 as target while long term investors can hold it for ₹1,000 and above. Non allottees wait for some volatility to settle in price and in any case if the stock is available around ₹650-680, can be considered a good range to accumulate with long term vision,” Tapse said.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd. recommends investors to secure partial profits and retain the remainder with a stop-loss set at ₹650.

Anthem Biosciences IPO was open from July 14 to July 16. The IPO was subscribed 63.86 times in total, as per the NSE subscription data. The retail portion was booked 5.64 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 42.36 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 182.65 times subscription.

At 12:25 PM, Anthem Biosciences share price was trading at ₹728.90 apiece on the BSE, up by 0.80% from its listing price, and up 27.88% from its issue price.