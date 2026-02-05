Mint Explainer: Why Anthropic’s Claude Cowork plugins rattled IT, SaaS stocks
IT and SaaS stocks corrected as the market woke up to an imminent reality: AI tools such as Anthropic’s Claude, Palantir’s Hivemind, OpenAI’s Operator, and Google’s Mariner are set to disrupt how businesses use software and outsource technical operations.
NEW DELHI : On 30 January, artificial intelligence safety and research firm Anthropic PBC launched 11 plugins for its generative AI platform, Claude Cowork. The platform, which was launched earlier in January, together with the new plugins, can potentially automate a range of workplace tasks, such as processing insurance claims, clearing company bills, and maintaining automated logs for factories and warehouses.