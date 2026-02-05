Does Anthropic have rivals for Cowork?

Yes. Microsoft’s Copilot is looking to create an ecosystem of AI tools and plugins that are sector-specific experts and work together to automate tasks and reduce the need for expensive human hires. In December 2024, Google debuted Project Mariner, which wants to do the same. In January 2025, OpenAI showcased Operator on ChatGPT, which is also aiming for the same outcomes.