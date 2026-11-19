Anthropic IPO GMP today: The whole equity universe is eagerly awaiting one of the biggest listings in the world of initial public offerings. Anthropic PBC IPO is all set to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT. Its grey market premium hints at nearly a 24% listing gain.

As all eyes are now on the listing of the Claud chatbot maker’s IPO, here are all the details about what to expect from its listing day performance.

Anthropic PBC IPO: What does the grey market premium hint at? Claude Chatbot maker’s shares may open as much as 24% higher after the company raised $81.3 billion through its IPO and secured another $26 billion through a separate private placement. German retail broker Lang & Schwarz indicated that Anthropic shares may list as high as $105 on Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg report.

Anthropic IPO details At the IPO price of $83 per share, Anthropic and its founders raised nearly $300 million and $801 million, respectively, through the dedicated offerings in Britain and on the continent. The UK offering attracted nearly $1 billion of orders, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The listing of Anthropic comes at a crucial juncture, as global stock markets are witnessing a reassessment of the AI investment theme amid weakening investor confidence. Doubts about the sustainability of vast spending on AI pushed the Nasdaq 100 into correction territory. Additionally, Jensen Huang’s ouster from Nvidia Corp also added to woes for investors.

“The strong demand for the IPO is a welcome reminder that the AI theme is well and truly still alive,” Bloomberg quoted Jai Malhi at Vanda Research as saying. “Now that we have seen the positioning de-rating in tech, this provides a compelling opportunity for dip buyers.”

"I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI. Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies," Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, told Reuters.