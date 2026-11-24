Anthropic shares slipped below their IPO price of $83 in early trading on Tuesday, November 24, as post-listing losses extended, marking a sharp reversal in investor sentiment following the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

Extending their losses, the shares opened at $83.40 before selling pressure at the opening bell dragged them to an intraday low of $79.42, down 9.40% from the previous close.

Anthropic, described as the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company, had made a strong market debut, opening 34% above its IPO price of $83 on Thursday. However, the stock subsequently pared its gains to close at $97.17, up 17% from its offer price, before the sell-off extended over the following trading sessions.

The shares had initially surged to $111.53, taking the company's market valuation close to $2 trillion, before retreating to around $1 trillion. From their record high, the shares have now fallen 31% to Tuesday's intraday low.

Tuesday's slump comes a day after both the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 Index surged by their biggest margins since April 2025, following Nvidia Corp.'s reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive officer. The development sparked a 31% rally in Nvidia shares and fuelled a broader recovery across stocks exposed to the AI sector.

Anthropic's rapid reversal has added to concerns about stretched AI valuations and the vast sums being poured into computing infrastructure, with rising interest rates threatening to push those costs even higher. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the broader AI sector.

Anthropic's IPO was oversubscribed multiple times, with demand exceeding $500 billion, translating into a $119.5 billion haul for the company and its seven co-founders, according to a Bloomberg report.

Anthropic's post-listing slump compare with other blockbuster IPOs Anthropic is not alone among blockbuster technology IPOs in quickly surrendering its early gains and slipping below its offer price. SpaceX, whose $85.7 billion June listing was the world's biggest before Anthropic's IPO, took about a month to fall below its offer price.

In 2012, Facebook, now Meta Platforms, also slipped below its offer price on its second trading day, according to Reuters report.

A company's shares falling below their IPO price in the first few months of trading can undermine the growth narrative that investment bankers have carefully constructed during the marketing process. Some newly listed companies never manage to recover after breaching this important level.

Near-term risks could determine Anthropic's stock trajectory With Anthropic shares now testing their IPO price, attention is turning to several risks that could determine where the stock heads next. These include potential insider selling, increasing competition from open-weight AI models, and a possible slowdown in data-centre investments.

The company raised $93.5 billion in the biggest IPO on record after underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares, surpassing SpaceX's $85.7 billion listing in June. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the sector.

Anthropic and OpenAI are also facing mounting public scrutiny over AI safety following a series of high-profile hacking incidents involving rogue AI agents. The debate is intensifying over whether the technology poses what Anthropic described as “existential risks to humanity” in its IPO filing.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has filed confidentially for a public listing but is not planning to go public before 2027.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters)