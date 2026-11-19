Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, is set to make its Wall Street debut on Thursday, November 19, following a record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) that has attracted significant investor interest.

The listing could mark a milestone for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, with four Wall Street brokerages initiating coverage of the stock with bullish recommendations and price targets suggesting an upside of as much as 87% from its IPO price of $83 per share.

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According to a Moneycontrol report, four Wall Street brokerages — Citizens, Wolfe Research, Needham and Melius — have initiated coverage of Anthropic, with price targets ranging from $125 to $155 per share. Melius has assigned the highest target of $155, implying an upside of 87% from the IPO price, while Needham's $150 target suggests a potential gain of 81%, the report said.

The report further noted that Wolfe Research has assigned an 'Outperform' rating with a price target of $135, indicating an upside of 63%. Citizens has given the stock a 'Market Outperform' rating with a target of $125, implying a potential gain of 51%.

Anthropic priced its shares at $83 apiece, raising more than $80 billion and valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion ahead of its market debut. The offering, which was upsized to $107.3 billion, including the IPO and private placement, is set to surpass Elon Musk's SpaceX's blockbuster share sale in June.

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Anthropic revenue growth, margins underpin bullish brokerage calls The bullish outlook from brokerages is underpinned by expectations of rapid revenue growth, improving profitability, and increasing enterprise adoption of AI.

The Moneycontrol report, citing Needham, said the brokerage expects Anthropic's revenue to grow by more than 150% in FY27. Needham also sees the possibility of gross margins exceeding 90% and operating margins crossing 35%, highlighting the company's potential to translate growing AI demand into stronger profitability.

The report further noted that Melius expects Anthropic's long-term earnings potential to exceed $5 per share, supported by increasing AI adoption and declining computing costs. These projections underline the optimism among Wall Street brokerages about the company's earnings growth potential as it scales its AI operations.

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Anthropic shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ANT' when the US market opens at 8 pm IST on Thursday.

Record IPO puts AI investment appetite to the test The listing comes at a crucial juncture for global equity markets, as concerns over the sustainability of massive AI-related capital expenditure have weighed on technology stocks. Doubts surrounding returns on AI investments have pushed the Nasdaq 100 into correction territory, adding to investor uncertainty around the sector.

Against this backdrop, Anthropic's debut could offer an important gauge of investor appetite for companies developing advanced AI models and potentially help reset sentiment towards the broader AI trade.

The scale of the offering has also translated into a record payday for the investment banks managing the IPO. According to Anthropic's latest filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has agreed to pay approximately $550 million in fees to the Wall Street banks involved in the offering, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

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The fee, equivalent to around 67 basis points of the offering, exceeds the approximately $500 million earned by banks involved in SpaceX's $86.2 billion IPO, making Anthropic's listing another record-setting event for Wall Street.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.