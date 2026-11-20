Anthropic shares jumped as much as 21% above their initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday, 19 November, giving the artificial intelligence (AI) startup a market valuation of nearly $1.8 trillion and cementing its position among the world's 10 largest publicly listed companies. The blockbuster debut also set a new record for the biggest-ever public offering, surpassing SpaceX's IPO, Bloomberg reported.

Anthropic shares made a strong debut on the Nasdaq, opening at $111.50 apiece against the IPO price of $83. The stock climbed to an intraday high of $115, up 38.6% from its offer price, before paring gains to close 17.1% higher at $97.17.

Anthropic PBC shares opened 34% above their IPO price at $111.50 apiece on Thursday in New York, compared with the offering price of $83.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, raised $81.3 billion through its IPO after pricing 980 million shares above the initially indicated price range. It also secured another $26 billion through a concurrent private placement, taking the combined fundraising to $107.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The private placement attracted some of the biggest names in the AI industry, including Nvidia, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The investments underline the increasingly interconnected relationships between AI model developers, chipmakers and cloud computing companies.

Anthropic's IPO marks a significant shift in investor attention towards companies developing advanced AI models, rather than only those supplying the chips and infrastructure needed to run them. The listing also puts the spotlight on the ability of leading AI firms to convert massive infrastructure investments into sustainable revenue and profits.

AI boom faces profitability test Anthropic has built its business around enterprise customers, with its Claude chatbot and Claude Code programming assistant gaining traction across industries. Its regulatory filings showed that the company's annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of 31 October, up $10 billion from the end of September.

The company had more than 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in revenue over a trailing 12-month period as of September-end, compared with around 1,500 in 2025, Bloomberg reported.

However, the rapid expansion comes with substantial costs. Anthropic reported an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter, with computing expenses and other charges weighing on its financial performance.

Goldman Sachs analysts expect the company to take until 2030 to generate positive annual free cash flow, Bloomberg reported. The brokerage is also modelling a sharp increase in Anthropic's annual revenue over the coming years, although achieving that growth will depend on its ability to manage infrastructure costs and withstand pricing pressure from rival AI developers.

Ties with tech giants raise questions Anthropic's relationships with major technology companies are both a source of capital and a potential competitive challenge. Amazon, Google and Microsoft are simultaneously its investors, customers, distribution partners and competitors, according to disclosures cited by Bloomberg.

Amazon owns nearly 15% of Anthropic's outstanding shares, while Google holds around 13%, the filings showed. The company has also committed tens of billions of dollars towards securing access to advanced chips from Nvidia.

These interconnected investments and commercial arrangements have intensified debate over so-called circular financing in the AI industry, with investors questioning whether the flow of capital between technology companies could inflate valuations.

Anthropic has also highlighted the potential risks associated with advanced AI, including the possibility of catastrophic consequences if the technology is developed without adequate safeguards. Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei has called for AI companies to exercise caution as they push the boundaries of the technology.

Despite these concerns, the IPO reflects strong investor demand for exposure to the AI industry. Anthropic's listing is also expected to attract additional institutional demand, with index-tracking funds potentially buying the stock if it qualifies for early inclusion in major benchmarks such as the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 1000.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led the offering, which saw participation from 20 other banks. Anthropic shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT, Bloomberg reported.